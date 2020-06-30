Japan Panel OKs Punishment of Foreigners Refusing Deportation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 29 (Jiji Press)--An experts panel of the Japanese government Monday approved a proposal to introduce punishment of foreigners ignoring deportation orders, as a step to resolve the issue of prolonged detentions at immigration facilities.

The penalization is a key item in the recommendations approved by the panel, which discusses immigration policy issues for the justice minister.

The recommendations will be submitted to Justice Minister Masako Mori as early as next month. The Justice Ministry and the Immigration Services Agency will begin work to revise the immigration law.

At the end of 2019, 942 foreign nationals were staying in detention facilities after receiving deportation orders for reasons including illegal overstaying.

Of the detainees, 649, or about 70 pct, refused to leave Japan. Many cited reasons such as that they will fall into poverty if they return and that they have a family in Japan.

