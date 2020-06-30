Japan's Takanami Destroyer Returns from Middle East Mission

Newsfrom Japan

Yokosuka, Kanagawa Pref., June 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese destroyer Takanami returned to the Maritime Self-Defense Force base in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, on Tuesday from a mission in the Middle East.

The MSDF vessel was the first Japanese destroyer to carry out information-gathering activities in the Middle East to ensure sea lane safety for ships linked to Japan, based on a decision made by the cabinet of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe late last year.

The Kirisame, another MSDF destroyer, is now in the mission, succeeding the Takanami.

The Takanami began its activities on the high seas in the northern Arabian Sea and in other waters in late February, under the Defense Ministry establishment law's Article 4, which calls for conducting necessary research and studies.

As part of the mission, the destroyer had checked the courses of a total of 7,617 ships traveling through the area by the end of May. No unusual incidents that could have triggered maritime security action based on the Self-Defense Forces law occurred during the mission.

