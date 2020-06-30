Japan Lawmakers' Incomes Average 24.27 M. Yen in 2019

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese lawmakers earned 24.27 million yen on average in 2019, down from 26.57 million yen in the previous year, reports released by both chambers of the Diet, the country’s parliament, showed Tuesday.

The drop came after the income of Jiro Hatoyama, a member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, fell to 23.26 million yen from 1,744.9 million yen.

In 2019, Taichiro Motoe, an LDP lawmaker in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, topped the list, with income of 845.02 million yen including a profit on stock sale.

Former State Foreign Minister Ichiro Aisawa of the LDP was the second-highest earner, with 111.7 million yen, followed by Upper House member Kenji Nakanishi of the LDP, with 107.97 million yen.

Prime Minister and LDP President Shinzo Abe was ranked 26th, with income of 38.68 million yen.

