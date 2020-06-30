Japanese Prosecutor-General Inada to Step Down

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prosecutor-General Nobuo Inada is expected to step down by the end of July, informed sources said Tuesday.

Makoto Hayashi, 62, superintending prosecutor at the Tokyo High Public Prosecutors Office, is likely to replace Inada, 63, the sources said.

Hayashi took the current post only in May to succeed Hiromu Kurokawa, 63, who resigned for playing mahjong for money during the coronavirus pandemic.

The retirement age is set at 65 for the prosecutor-general, a post usually served for some two years by one person. The retirement age of a superintending prosecutor is 63.

The tenure of Inada as prosecutor-general will reach two years in July. Hayashi will reach his retirement age as superintending prosecutor at the end of the same month.

