Japanese Governors Earn 19.75 M. Yen on Average in 2019

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese prefectural governors earned 19.75 million yen on average in 2019, according to a Jiji Press survey of related local government documents disclosed as of Tuesday.

The average among 39 governors who were in office throughout the reporting year rose by 180,000 yen from the previous year’s average among 42 such governors, up for the sixth straight year.

The increase came as some prefectures ended pay cuts that had been introduced for fiscal reconstruction and other reasons.

The latest survey excluded the governors of Hokkaido, Gunma, Saitama, Fukui, Yamanashi, Osaka, Shimane and Kochi, who got their posts in 2019.

Of the 39 governors, the top earner was Kanagawa Governor Yuji Kuroiwa with 27.92 million yen. He received the highest salary as governor and had 3.11 million yen in additional incomes, mainly from lecture fees.

