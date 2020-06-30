Hong Kong Security Law Enactment "Regrettable": Motegi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--China's reported enactment of a Hong Kong security law amid strong concerns in the international community, as well as among people in Hong Kong, is "regrettable," Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Tuesday.

The Chinese move "damages trust in the 'one country, two systems' principle" for the former British colony, Motegi told a press conference. "We will respond appropriately while coordinating with other countries."

Motegi noted that about 26,000 Japanese citizens live in Hong Kong, while 1,400 Japanese companies are active there.

He stressed that it is crucial for the territory to "develop in a democratic and stable way while a free and open regime is maintained under the 'one country, two systems' principle."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]