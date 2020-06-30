Japan Regrets Hong Kong Security Law Enactment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--China's enactment of a Hong Kong security law amid strong concerns in the international community, as well as among people in Hong Kong, is "regrettable," Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Tuesday.

The use of the word "regrettable" represented a tougher stance of the Japanese government, which had been using the words "deep concern" over the Chinese legislation, a senior government official explained.

The law enactment "damages trust in the 'one country, two systems' principle" for the former British colony, Motegi told a press conference. "We'll respond appropriately while coordinating with other countries."

The Japanese government plans to convey its position on the matter to the Chinese side through diplomatic channels.

The government recognizes the importance of Hong Kong's function as an international financial center. Motegi noted that about 26,000 Japanese citizens live in Hong Kong, while 1,400 Japanese companies are active there.

