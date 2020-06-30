Izumisano Wins Suit over Hometown Donation System Exclusion

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Supreme Court overturned Tuesday a lower court ruling that backed the central government's decision to exclude the western Japan city of Izumisano from the new "furusato nozei" hometown donation system.

The top court's Third Petty Bench, presided over by Justice Yuko Miyazaki, dismissed the ruling by Osaka High Court in January, which was in favor of the Japanese government, and revoked the central government's decision.

In November 2019, Izumisano filed a lawsuit against internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi, seeking to cancel her ministry's decision to excluded from the new donation system the city and three other municipalities in June that year in accordance with the revised local tax law.

