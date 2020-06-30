Another Mayor to Resign over Kawai Vote-Buying Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Akitakata, Hiroshima Pref., June 30 (Jiji Press)--Hiroshi Kodama, mayor of Akitakata in Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, said Tuesday he has submitted his resignation after the revelation that he received money from former Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai over the July 2019 House of Councillors election.

Kodama, 57, said at a press conference that he submitted his resignation, dated Monday, to the chairman of the city assembly, Kazuyuki Sakikawa.

"I want to ask the assembly to make a decision as early as possible," Kodama said regarding the timing of the resignation.

He is the third head of a municipality to step down over the vote-buying scandal after Shinji Kosaka, mayor of the Hiroshima town of Akiota, and Yoshinori Tenma, mayor of Mihara, also Hiroshima.

Kawaii, a member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, and his lawmaker wife were arrested earlier in June on charges of buying votes for the wife's successful campaign in the Upper House election. She ran from the Hiroshima prefectural constituency.

