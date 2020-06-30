Mitsubishi, NTT Team Up on Renewable Energy Biz

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--Major trader Mitsubishi Corp. <8058> said Tuesday that it and an energy unit of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. <9432> have agreed to team up in electricity generation and supply business using renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power.

Mitsubishi and NTT Anode Energy Corp. will consider jointly investing in power generation projects both in Japan and overseas, and supplying electricity using NTT communication buildings.

Specifically, solar panels and storage batteries will be set up at some 7,300 NTT buildings, and electricity will be supplied to the buildings using Mitsubishi's system to control power generation.

In the future, Mitsubishi and NTT Anode hope to create a network to stably supply electricity to stores and local governments.

The trader will ask the NTT side to invest in its solar power and other renewable energy-related projects.

