JDI Suffers Annual Net Loss of 101 B. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan Display Inc. <6740>, or JDI, on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of 101,417 million yen for the year that ended in March, the sixth consecutive annual net loss.

The maker of small- and medium-sized liquid crystal display panels took a blow from the coronavirus pandemic. Its smartphone LCD panel operations also remained sluggish.

JDI, which is undergoing rehabilitation, saw its annual net loss shrink slightly from the previous year’s 106,585 million yen.

It logged an operating loss of 38,536 million yen, against the year-before loss of 27,230 million yen, on sales of 504,022 million yen, down 20.8 pct from the previous year.

For the year through March 2021, the company projected a sales decrease of 15 to 20 pct.

