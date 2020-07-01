Japan-S. Korea Trade Dispute Remains Deadlocked

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japan-South Korea trade dispute remains deadlocked on Wednesday, the first anniversary of the introduction by Japan of tighter controls on semiconductor materials exports to South Korea.

No major change has been made to Seoul’s trade management system, which Japan finds problematic.

Meanwhile, South Korea is increasingly procuring necessary semiconductor materials domestically or from European nations and other foreign countries other than Japan. This is fueling concerns that the market share of Japanese products may fall as a result.

In July 2019, Japan tightened procedures to ship three semiconductor materials including hydrogen fluoride to South Korea due to concerns that the exports might be used for military purposes there.

South Korea fiercely protested the move and filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization.

