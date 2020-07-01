2,448 Japan Post Workers Punished for Improper Insurance Sales

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Post group said Tuesday it has additionally punished 2,448 workers for their involvement in improper life insurance sales based on law.

Of them, 11 workers got their certificates to sell insurance products revoked. One to six months of business suspension was imposed on 924 workers while 1,513 people were slapped with two or three weeks of suspension.

An in-house investigation had found that 2,614 Japan Post workers were involved in violations of law or internal rules over 3,583 cases of insurance sales.

In July last year, the group started investigating 183,000 cases of insurance sales that may have disadvantaged customers when they switched to new contracts.

The group also said that it has found that 125 workers at Japan Post Holdings Co. <6178> and its Japan Post Insurance Co. <7181> unit had fraudulently applied for the government’s coronavirus relief aid.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]