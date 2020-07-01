Japan Starts Mandatory Plastic Shopping Bag Charges

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan made it mandatory for retailers across the country to charge for disposable plastic shopping bags, effective Wednesday.

Major convenience store operators stopped their free distribution of plastic bags the previous day.

Lawson Inc. <2651> started on Wednesday to display a notice in front of cash registers at its outlets that plastic bags are no longer free of charge.

Lawson has instructed workers to inform all customers of the fee system introduction and ask them whether they need plastic bags. Customers with own bags will be asked to pack their items themselves.

At a convenience store in Tokyo's Shinagawa Ward, many customers chose not to use plastic bags for fees.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]