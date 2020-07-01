All-New N700S Shinkansen Goes into Service

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--Central Japan Railway Co. <9022>, or JR Tokai, started the commercial operations of its N700S bullet train on the Tokaido Shinkansen Line on Wednesday.

The N700S is the first all-new Tokaido Shinkansen train in 13 years. It offers improved functions for passenger seats, with a power outlet installed at every seat, among other features.

The number of N700S trains in operation will increase to 40 by fiscal 2022 from four at the start.

Indirect lighting inside N700S train cars creates a relaxed atmosphere while the surface of the seat and the backrest move together for reclining to make passengers feel less tired during a long ride, according to JR Tokai officials.

The N700S makes less noise and vibration than previous Tokaido Shinkansen models, they said. To prevent passengers from leaving their belongings behind, overhead baggage racks light up when the train arrives at a station.

