EU Lifts COVID-19 Travel Restrictions for Japan, 14 Others

Newsfrom Japan

Brussels, June 30 (Jiji Press)--Member states of the European Union decided Tuesday to lift its entry restrictions, aimed at curbing the COVID-19 pandemic, for 15 countries including Japan, effective Wednesday.

China and South Korea were also in the list of countries recommended for the lifting of restrictions.

The move allows tourists and business travelers from Japan to enter the region for the first time in about three and a half months.

The EU kept its entry curbs on such countries as the United States, Brazil, Russia and India as it determined that the epidemic has not calmed down in those countries.

The list will be reviewed every two weeks, and will be gradually expanded.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]