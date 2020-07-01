Tokyo Disney Parks Reopen after Coronavirus Shutdown

Newsfrom Japan

Urayasu, Chiba Pref., July 1 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks reopened on Wednesday after four months of shutdown amid the spread of the new coronavirus.

The number of visitors to the parks in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, is limited to half of the normal levels for the prevention of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

Visitors are required to purchase online tickets beforehand designating the date and time of their planned visit. Currently, reservations are available for visits by the end of this month.

Before entering the parks, visitors are asked to undergo temperature checks. Entry is denied to anyone with a temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius or higher.

There are restrictions on the number of people on individual rides. Shows and parades do not take place.

