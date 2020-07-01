Japan to Start Saliva PCR Tests for Asymptomatic People

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry plans to allow asymptomatic people to take polymerase chain reaction tests using saliva samples to detect infections with the novel coronavirus, informed sources said Wednesday.

The ministry plans to begin such PCR tests soon, although they will be limited to quarantine stations at airports.

The move is aimed at speeding up coronavirus testing as the country is starting to ease entry restrictions.

PCR tests using saliva samples are currently approved for people within the first nine days of developing symptoms.

Those without symptoms must have medical professionals extract mucus samples from the back of the nose. The procedure raises concerns of triggering sneezes that could spread the virus.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]