67 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Tokyo

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--Sixty-seven cases of coronavirus infection were newly confirmed in Tokyo on Wednesday, sources said.

The daily count in the Japanese capital topped 50 for the sixth straight day and hit the highest level since the Japanese government fully lifted the country's state of emergency over COVID-19 on May 25.

According to the sources, many of the cases involved people in their 20s and 30s.

The figure includes positive test results from a group testing conducted on employees of so-called host clubs for female customers, and others.

In Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, five people tested positive for the virus.

