Aeon Releases Virus Prevention Guidelines for All Stores

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese retail giant Aeon Co. <8267> on Wednesday released new guidelines on measures that must be taken at all group stores in order to prevent infection with the novel coronavirus.

The guidelines standardize rules to be followed thoroughly at some 20,000 stores and establishments in 13 Asian countries including Japan.

Under the guidelines, the facilities must be ventilated at least twice every hour. Up to four people are allowed in an elevator at one time.

Aeon set a social-distancing standard of one person per 4 square meters to avoid close contacts. Admission to the facilities will be restricted when necessary in line with the standard.

The guidelines also include clear rules on disinfection, requiring the use of both alcohol and surfactants to clean shopping baskets and carts after each use and freezer handles once an hour.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]