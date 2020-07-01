Trump Expresses Condolences over Death of Abductee's Father

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump has sent a letter expressing his condolences to Sakie Yokota, the mother of North Korea abductee Megumi, over the death of her husband, Shigeru, it was learned Wednesday.

The letter to Sakie, 84, was made public by the National Association for the Rescue of Japanese Kidnapped by North Korea, a support group for the kin of abduction victims.

Shigeru died on June 5 at the age of 87.

"I was moved by your unflinching determination," Trump wrote regarding the couple's efforts to reunite with their daughter, who was 13 at the time of the abduction in 1977.

"Thanks to the tireless advocacy of you and your husband, the North Korea abduction issue remains a primary focus for Japan and the United States," he added. "We join you...in continuing this important work to finally bring Megumi home."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]