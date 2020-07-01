U.S. Looks to Host G-7 Summit in Late Aug. or Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--The United States is seeking to host this year’s meeting of the leaders of the Group of Seven major powers between late August and late September, an informed source said Wednesday.

The U.S. government, which chairs this year’s G-7 summit, has consulted member nations about the plan.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told the U.S. side that he is willing to attend once the plan has been finalized, according to the source. But it is unclear whether the heads of other nations will agree to attend as the United States is still struggling to contain the COVID-19 epidemic.

The plan comes as U.S. President Donald Trump gears up for his re-election campaign, running through November. Trump is slated to attend the Republican National Convention, scheduled for four days through Aug. 27, as well as debates with the Democratic presidential nominee from Sept. 29 to Oct. 22.

The period between the two events is the only available time for Trump to host the G-7 summit, said the source, familiar with Japan-U.S. ties.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]