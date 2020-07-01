Osaka Eyes Temporary Facility to Treat Severe COVID-19 Patients

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, July 1 (Jiji Press)--The Osaka prefectural government will set up a temporary facility to treat patients with severe COVID-19, to prepare for a coronavirus outburst beyond expectation, the governor of the western Japan prefecture said Wednesday.

The prefabricated facility without permanent medical staff, tentatively called the Osaka severe COVID-19 center, will have sickbeds and ventilators so it can offer intensive care immediately, the governor, Hirofumi Yoshimura, told a press conference.

Aiming to partially build the facility, the first of its kind in Japan, by November, the prefectural government will select the construction site early enough. It will also recruit personnel capable of working at the center, to be operated for two years, when necessary.

With its construction, about 60 more beds will be available for severely ill patients, on top of 215 beds to be secured under the previously announced plan.

In normal times, the prefectural government plans to use the center for medical training.

