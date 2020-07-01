Japan to Mull Law Revision to Ensure Child Support Payments

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government adopted Wednesday a package of policy measures to promote women's empowerment, including a proposed law revision to address cases of unpaid child support payments after divorce.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said his administration has been promoting policies under the banner of empowering women since its launch.

"The employment rate for women in Japan has grown most among the Group of Seven major countries," he also said at a meeting of the government's headquarters to create a "society in which all women can shine."

He pledged to provide support to women in difficult situations, showing an eagerness to eliminate poverty in single-parent families.

The Justice Ministry is considering allowing public entities to engage in compulsory collection of overdue child support.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]