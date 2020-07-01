Tokyo Disney Parks Reopen after Coronavirus Shutdown

Newsfrom Japan

Urayasu, Chiba Pref., July 1 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks reopened on Wednesday after four months of shutdown amid the spread of the new coronavirus.

"I'm glad I came," a visitor said in tears.

"As this is my first visit, I want to enjoy thoroughly," a 21-year-old man who came with his romantic partner from Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, said in smile.

A 24-year-old woman from Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, expressed concern about possible infection of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

"I'm a little worried as people can visit Disney from far away while some amusement parks are open only to local people," the woman said.

