Missing Dementia Sufferers Rise for 7th Year in Japan

Tokyo, July 2 (Jiji Press)--The number of dementia sufferers who were reported missing in Japan last year grew by 552 from the previous year to 17,479, police data showed Thursday.

The annual figure marked its seventh consecutive year of increase since the National Police Agency started taking the data in 2012.

The whereabouts of 16,775 such sufferers, including those who were reported missing in 2018 or before, were confirmed last year, while 460 people were confirmed dead.

The whereabouts of missing dementia sufferers were confirmed within a week in 99 pct of all cases and within a day in more than 70 pct.

The overall number of people who went missing last year fell by 1,029 to 86,933.

