107 New Coronavirus Cases Found in Tokyo

Tokyo, July 2 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 107 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, the metropolitan government said.

The daily count in the Japanese capital came to 100 or more for the first time since May 2, when the Japanese government's state of emergency over the epidemic was in place across the country.

On May 2, during the country's Golden Week holiday period, 154 people were found positive for the coronavirus in Tokyo.

The number largely stayed at 20 or below between mid-May and earlier this month before turning higher around mid-June after group testing was promoted in nightlife districts. It has been above 50 since June 26.

The Japanese government fully lifted the state of emergency on May 25.

