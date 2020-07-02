Japanese Man Sentenced for Spying in China to Return Home

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, July 2 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese man in his 50s is expected to return home as early as Thursday afternoon after serving five years in prison in China for spying charges, informed sources said.

The man was released from a prison in China on Wednesday, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a press conference in Tokyo.

The Japanese man, a former North Korean defector and a resident of Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, was detained in Dandong, Liaoning Province, near the border with the North, in May 2015.

The ruling was issued in July 2018, but his offenses and other details have not been disclosed.

He is believed to become the first person to return home among the nine Japanese nationals given prison terms in China for spying charges.

