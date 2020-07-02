Toyota to Broaden Scope of Work-from-Home Program

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, July 2 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> will expand its teleworking program to cover not only all office workers but some professionals, starting in September, company officials said Thursday.

With the move, the leading Japanese automaker aims to reduce coronavirus infection risks, make work more flexible and diversified, and improve productivity.

Toyota introduced the work-from-home program in 2002 exclusively for career-track employees to support their child rearing. The program was specially expanded at the end of March this year in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak, having office workers at its headquarters in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, and offices in Tokyo and Nagoya, Aichi's capital, work from home.

The special measure ended on May 31, but the company has since kept promoting teleworking.

According to the officials, all career-track workers, clerical workers and people working short time will not have to commute from September.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]