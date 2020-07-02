NEC Gunning for Bigger Global 5G Market Share: Pres.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 2 (Jiji Press)--NEC Corp. <6701> President Takashi Niino on Thursday voiced his resolve to expand the Japanese electronics giant's share in the global fifth-generation, or 5G, ultrahigh-speed wireless communications infrastructure market.

"We earnestly want to be a game changer through Japan-made (technologies)" in the market of base stations for 5G and later-generation networks, Niino said in an online interview with the press.

He signaled enthusiasm for changing the dynamics of the global market, 80 pct of which is occupied by Chinese and Nordic companies.

According to Niino, NEC will develop cutting-edge communications equipment with its new capital and business alliance partner, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. <9432>, to take a bigger slice of the market.

China's Huawei Technologies Co., Sweden's Ericsson and Finland's Nokia Corp. virtually control the global base station market, using their business models of providing all necessary equipment in packages. NEC's share is smaller than one pct.

