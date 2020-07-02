Japan Govt Remains Cautious about Virus Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government remains cautious about declaring a state of emergency again over the new coronavirus although over 100 infection cases were confirmed in Tokyo on Thursday.

The stance reflects concerns over the negative impact of the declaration. The government plans to strengthen measures against the novel coronavirus especially in nightlife districts, which have emerged as COVID-19 hotspots.

The measures include requests for business suspension targeted at bars and other establishments with hospitality services, such as host clubs for female customers, informed sources said.

"We'll respond to the situation with a strong sense of tension in close cooperation with local governments," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters after a briefing from economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura.

The government "may declare a state of emergency again in the worst-case scenario," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]