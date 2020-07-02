No Plan to Issue Virus Emergency Soon Again: Suga

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is not considering declaring a state of emergency over the novel coronavirus epidemic again anytime soon, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Thursday.

The top government spokesman made the comment after 107 new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed in Tokyo the same day. The daily count in the Japanese capital topped 100 for the first time since May 2, when the central government's state of emergency over the epidemic was in place across the country.

"The Japanese government will continue to closely monitor the number of infections with a sense of caution and work closely with the Tokyo metropolitan government," Suga told a press conference.

But he added, "We don't think that the current situation requires the central government to issue a state of emergency again immediately."

The government declared a coronavirus state of emergency on April 7 for Tokyo and six other prefectures and expanded it to cover all 47 prefectures of the country on April 16. The state of emergency was fully lifted on May 25.

