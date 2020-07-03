Russia Constitutional Reforms to Affect Isle Talks with Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--Russia’s constitutional reforms, approved by Wednesday’s national referendum, are likely to negatively affect Tokyo’s talks with Moscow to resolve their territorial dispute.

Russia may take a harder line on the core issue in the two countries’ bilateral negotiations to conclude a World War II peace treaty, as the amendments include a ban on ceding Russian territories.

Amid the unrelenting coronavirus pandemic, it remains uncertain when Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will be able to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It has become even more difficult for Abe to resolve the dispute before his term as president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party ends in September next year.

“We’ll continue our efforts patiently under the basic idea of concluding a peace treaty after resolving the territorial dispute,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference Thursday.

