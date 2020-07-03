Japan Mulls Full Transition to ETC for Expressways

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s transport ministry is considering abolishing manned expressway tollbooths in stages for a full transition to electronic toll collection, officials said.

The move is aimed at reducing human contacts amid the coronavirus pandemic and promoting cashless payments.

The ministry plans to compile a road map for the transition around this autumn after discussions by an experts’ panel.

Currently, 93 pct of vehicles use the ETC system for expressways. But manned tollbooths remain for vehicles that cannot use the system.

Since February, there have been coronavirus cases involving tollbooth staff. Non-ETC booths have since been shut at some tollgates.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]