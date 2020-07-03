Japan Govt Asked to Change Paper-Oriented Culture

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 2 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government council Thursday submitted to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe proposals that the government fully review its administrative procedures requiring paper documents, seal stamping and in-person meetings.

In its proposals, the Council for Promotion of Regulatory Reform urged the government to promote the digitalization, at a time when the spread of the novel coronavirus prompted the need for social distancing.

Based on the proposals, the government will work out an action plan for regulatory reforms. The plan will be adopted by the cabinet together with the government's new economic and fiscal policy guidelines to be released this month.

"Looking at the post-COVID future, we'll implement necessary regulatory reforms intensively so that new technologies can be used thoroughly," Abe said.

In the proposals, the council said that the coronavirus crisis laid bare how vulnerable the country's outdated administrative management style is to emergency.

