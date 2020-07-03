Japan Asks U.S. to Extradite 2 Men over Ghosn's Escape

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo prosecutors have asked U.S. authorities to extradite a former U.S. Army special forces soldier and his son, both accused of aiding indicted former Nissan Motor Co. <7201> Chairman Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan to Lebanon.

The request was made based on the Japan-U.S. treaty on the extradition of criminals.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office has obtained arrest warrants for the two--Michael Taylor, 59, and his 27-year-old son, Peter--on charges including harboring the 66-year-old former leader of the major Japanese automaker by helping him escape Japan for Lebanon late last year while he was on bail awaiting trial in Japan over his alleged financial misconduct.

Ghosn is suspected of illegally leaving Japan on a private jet from Kansai International Airport in the western prefecture of Osaka without undergoing immigration checks, according to the prosecutors office.

The Taylors, in conspiracy with George Zayek, a 60-year-old U.S. national, allegedly helped Ghosn board the jet by hiding him in a musical instrument box.

