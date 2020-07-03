Japan Announces Halt of Old Coal-Fired Power Plants
Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan will suspend or scrap old-type coal-fired thermal power plants by fiscal 2030, industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said Friday.
The country "will introduce an effective system to gradually abolish inefficient coal-fired power plants," Kajiyama told a press conference.
Japan has been under fire for relying heavily on coal-fired power plants that emit large amounts of carbon dioxide.
Some 100, or 90 pct, of 114 old coal-fired power plants in the country are expected to be halted or scrapped.
The ministry plans to start full-fledged discussions as early as this month on measures to facilitate the move.
