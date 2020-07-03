Japan Announces Shift Away from Coal for Power

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan will stop or scrap old-type coal-fired thermal power plants by fiscal 2030, industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said Friday.

The country "will introduce an effective system to gradually eliminate inefficient coal-fired power plants," Kajiyama told a press conference.

Some 100, or 90 pct, of 114 old coal-fired power plants in the country are expected to be halted or scrapped.

The industry ministry will establish a panel of experts within July to start full-fledged discussions on measures to facilitate the shift.

Possible measures include output caps on old-type plants and preferential treatment to power suppliers stopping or scrapping such plants early.

