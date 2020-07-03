Around 125 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--Around 125 new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed in Tokyo on Friday, metropolitan government sources said.

It is the second consecutive day for the Japanese capital to mark more than 100 daily cases.

Worries over a second wave of infections have grown due to rising infection numbers since mid-June.

"The spread of infections can be seen in many places, such as households, workplaces and elderly care facilities," Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told reporters, explaining that patients are increasing not only in nightlife districts, which are dotted with bars and other establishments with hospitality services, but also in areas unrelated to such districts.

"We are having medical institutions prepare (for accepting more patients)," she added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]