LDP Division Calls for Cancellation of Xi State Visit

Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--A division of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party drafted a resolution on Friday calling on the government to cancel a postponed state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping over Beijing's recent crackdowns on Hong Kong.

The LDP's Foreign Affairs Division plans to make the proposal to the prime minister's office as early as next week after obtaining approval from the party, Yasuhide Nakayama, director of the division, told reporters.

The resolution said China arrested many people in Hong Kong as soon as the national security law for the territory came into effect.

"Our fears turned into reality, and we can't overlook this situation so we strongly criticize it," the resolution said.

It also called for the protection of Japanese nationals in Hong Kong.

