Japan to Allow Izumisano to Join Hometown Donation System

Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi said Friday that her ministry will allow the western Japan city of Izumisano and two other municipalities to join the new “furusato nozei” hometown donation system.

The decision came after the Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned a lower court ruling and revoked the central government’s decision to exclude Izumisano, in Osaka Prefecture, from the revamped hometown donation system due to its offering of expensive return gifts to donors.

The two municipalities--the town of Koya in the western prefecture of Wakayama and the town of Miyaki in the southwestern prefecture of Saga--had likewise been excluded from the system.

The ministry notified the three municipalities on Friday of its decision to add them to the list of municipalities that can join the new system.

People who made or will make donations to the three municipalities between June last year, when the revamped system started, and the end of September this year will be able to enjoy tax breaks in return.

