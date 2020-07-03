Japan SDF Equipment to Be Auctioned

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--An auction will be held on July 26 to sell goods used by Self-Defense Force troops, Defense Minister Taro Kono said Friday.

Some 30 items, including a control stick of a transport aircraft and a helmet used by an Air SDF pilot, are expected to be put up for sale at the auction, the first of its kind, to be held at the Defense Ministry.

The ministry apparently hopes that showing its eagerness to improve the current tough financial situation through the auction will lead to an increase of defense budgets.

"We want to earn an income worth an F-35" stealth fighter jet, Kono told a press conference. The state-of-the-art jet is priced at over 10 billion yen per unit.

The idea of holding such an auction was brought up by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso, according to senior officials at the Defense Ministry.

