Shizuoka Rejects Restart of Maglev Shinkansen Work

Shizuoka, July 3 (Jiji Press)--The Shizuoka prefectural government notified Central Japan Railway Co. <9022> on Friday of its decision not to approve the restart of preparatory construction work in the central prefecture for the firm's ultrahigh-speed magnetic levitation Shinkansen line.

The railway operator, better known as JR Tokai, had been seeking a response from the prefecture regarding whether it would be given approval for the work and what the conditions for the approval would be, after company President Shin Kaneko met Shizuoka Governor Heita Kawakatsu for talks on June 26.

The latest move makes it all but inevitable that the plan to start operations of the maglev Shinkansen line between Tokyo and Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, by 2027 will need to be reviewed.

Kawakatsu had told Kaneko at the meeting that JR Tokai would have to enter an environmental preservation agreement in order to begin construction work. The company had been seeking the details of such an agreement.

JR Tokai earlier told Shizuoka Prefecture that construction would have to begin by June in order to meet the 2027 goal. After the notification, the company is expected to begin full efforts to revise its plan for the maglev Shinkansen line.

