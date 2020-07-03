Corporate Employees to Be Asked to Declare Hours for Side Jobs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--Corporate employees in Japan will be asked to declare how many hours they have worked for side jobs, according to a growth strategy draft presented by the government on Friday.

The declaration of hours for side jobs by employees themselves will be aimed at encouraging companies to change their reluctance to allow their workers to hold second jobs.

The reluctance among companies is partly attributed to the current labor standards law requiring employees' total work hours to be managed in a way that combines work for their main and side jobs.

The self-declaration system will exempt companies from being held responsible if employees' total work hours exceed overtime restrictions due to their inaccurate declarations of hours for side jobs.

The draft was presented at a meeting of the government's Council on Investments for the Future, chaired by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The government aims to introduce the new system as early as this autumn.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]