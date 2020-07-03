Japan Pension Fund Logs Record 17.7-T.-Yen Loss in Jan.-March
Newsfrom JapanPolitics Lifestyle
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund said Friday that it incurred a record quarterly investment loss of 17,707.2 billion yen in January-March.
The first loss in five quarters chiefly reflected stock price plunges due to the fallout from the new coronavirus outbreak.
As a result, the GPIF suffered an investment loss of 8,283.1 billion yen in fiscal 2019, which ended in March.
END
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]