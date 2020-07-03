LDP Seeks Continued Support for Jobless Foreign Trainees

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--A committee of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party asked Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday to continue employment support for foreign technical trainees who lost their jobs amid the new coronavirus crisis.

The government will consider responses, Abe said in a meeting with Satsuki Katayama, chairperson of the LDP's Special Committee on Foreign Workers.

With some financial industry workers are leaving Hong Kong, where China is boosting its controls, the committee also called on the Japanese government to consider by the end of the year ways to attract such workers.

On the new visa status created in Japan last year, for foreign workers with certain skills, the committee said it will deepen discussions on utilizing such workers, hoping to expand the scope of the visa status to the convenience store and industrial waste disposal industries.

In a bid to assess employment status, the committee also asked the government to promote talks on integrating My Number social security and taxation identification cards with residence cards for foreigners.

