Japan Biz Sentiment Up for 1st Time in 9 Months

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--Business sentiment in Japan improved in June for the first time in nine months, thanks to resumptions of economic activities, credit research company Teikoku Databank Ltd. said Friday.

The business sentiment diffusion index rose 2.4 points from the previous month to 27.6, posting the first increase since September last year.

The upturn reflected resumptions of economic activities after the government lifted a state of emergency nationwide in late May.

The index, however, was still much lower than 41.9 in January, before the viral outbreak in Japan. Facing downside risks including another wave of COVID-19 infections, business sentiment "is expected to stop receding temporarily but will likely continue to lack vigor," Teikoku Databank said.

The DIs rose for all 10 regions in the country for the first time since November 2016.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]