Experts Warn of Coronavirus 2nd Wave in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese experts have warned that Tokyo may experience a second wave of novel coronavirus infections given a recent increase in new cases.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported more than 100 new infection cases for the second straight day on Friday.

“The number suddenly topped 100 after fluctuating slightly above 50 for some days, meaning that the pace of infection growth accelerated further,” said infection control specialist Satoshi Hori, professor at Juntendo University.

If the current pace continues, the situation will return to levels in mid-April, when the daily count reached around 200, and Tokyo will possibly see the second wave of epidemic, he said.

“The metropolitan government should consider asking residents to refrain from going out for nonessential purposes or visiting nightlife establishments with hospitality services,” Hori said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]