124 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Tokyo

Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--A total of 124 new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed in Tokyo on Friday, the metropolitan government said.

It was the second consecutive day for the Japanese capital to mark more than 100 daily cases.

Worries over a second wave of infections have grown due to rising infection numbers since mid-June.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, however, said that she "needs to decide carefully" whether to request business suspensions again.

Across Japan, the daily count of new cases reached 249 on Friday, exceeding 200 for the first time since May 3, when a COVID-19 state of emergency was in place nationwide.

