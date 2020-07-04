Supercomputer Fugaku Picks Potential COVID-19 Drugs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese supercomputer Fugaku has chosen dozens of prospective COVID-19 remedies out of more than 2,000 existing drugs, researchers said Friday.

The announcement was made by a team of researchers from Kyoto University and government-backed research body Riken, which is leading the development of the supercomputer.

The team, including Kyoto University professor Yasushi Okuno is screening existing drugs to find ones that may bond to proteins related to the infection and growth of the novel coronavirus and inactivate them.

Fugaku, which has been ranked the fastest supercomputer in the world, is used for molecule-level simulations in the research.

The supercomputer spent 10 days on the simulations regarding 2,128 existing drugs and picked dozens that bond easily to the proteins.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]